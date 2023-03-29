Ferguson (LON:FERG) Shares Up 1.3%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £107.70 ($132.33) and last traded at £106.55 ($130.91). 143,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 307,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at £105.15 ($129.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.37) to GBX 9,630 ($118.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Ferguson Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,195.89%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

