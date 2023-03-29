Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.39

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $315.76 million and approximately $107.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

