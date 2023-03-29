Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.38 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $311.89 million and $8.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017606 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.