Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $292,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 487,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,022. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

