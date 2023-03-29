Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

BLK traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $651.89. The company had a trading volume of 230,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $700.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

