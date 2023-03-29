Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average of $204.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

