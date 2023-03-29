Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $166,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.38. 65,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,078. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $127.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.