Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

FSZ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.71 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.77.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

About Fiera Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 358.33%.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.