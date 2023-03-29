First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,349. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

