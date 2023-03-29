First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,804. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
