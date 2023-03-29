First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,804. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 194,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

