Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from £110 to £140. The company traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 4907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($186.10) to £161.16 ($198.01) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($169.55) to £160 ($196.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($195.36) to £151 ($185.53) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.81) to £164 ($201.50) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,436.00.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

