Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at $8,077,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Frontline by 601.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 875,453 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

