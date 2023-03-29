FTX Token Market Capitalization Tops $431.83 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $431.83 million and $10.52 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.