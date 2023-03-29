FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 512.5% in March

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 512.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 19,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.
