FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 512.5% in March

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 512.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 19,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

