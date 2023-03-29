FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.15. The consensus estimate for Orient Overseas (International)’s current full-year earnings is $72.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $95.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $180.48.
About Orient Overseas (International)
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
