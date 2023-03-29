FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Cut by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.49. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

