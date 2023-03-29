FY2025 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.88. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.20.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$100.58 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$76.72 and a 1-year high of C$120.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$113.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.