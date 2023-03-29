GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Short Interest Update

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

GAM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMHLY remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. GAM has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25.

About GAM

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

