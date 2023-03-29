GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Short Interest Update

GAM Holding AG (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
GAM Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMHLY remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. GAM has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25.
About GAM
