Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

