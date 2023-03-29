Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOT traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321.50 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 75,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,167. The company has a market cap of £93.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.06. Global Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336 ($4.13).

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.