Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOT traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321.50 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 75,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,167. The company has a market cap of £93.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.06. Global Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336 ($4.13).

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

