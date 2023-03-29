Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of POTX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 17,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,428. The company has a market cap of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cannabis ETF

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.