Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 76.3% in March

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
Shares of VPN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.85.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
