Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,524,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,920. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

