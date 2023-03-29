Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.14.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GL opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL
– Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.
Insider Activity at Globe Life
In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,524,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,920. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Globe Life
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
About Globe Life
(Get Rating)
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
Further Reading
