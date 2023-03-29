goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHMEF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

goeasy Stock Performance

EHMEF stock traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697. goeasy has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

