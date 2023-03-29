Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $187.01. 522,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $164.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

