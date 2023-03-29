Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,849 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $47,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 980,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,341. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

