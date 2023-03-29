Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 157,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,642. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.07.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

