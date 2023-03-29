Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,479. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

