Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

BWA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. 477,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,930. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

