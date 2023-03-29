Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. 60,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,021. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

