Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 517,988 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 51,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,737. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

