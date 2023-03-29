Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. 4,644,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,735,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

