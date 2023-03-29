Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.53. 496,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

