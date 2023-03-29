Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

