Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

