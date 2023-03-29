Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $38.32 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 1,197,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,227. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

