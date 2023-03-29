Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.