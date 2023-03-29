Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,774 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.68. The company had a trading volume of 601,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.