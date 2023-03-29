Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 3,552,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,392. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

