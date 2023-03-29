Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

SNPS traded up $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $374.44. The company had a trading volume of 230,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,886. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.