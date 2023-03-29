Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. 607,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

