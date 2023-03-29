Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

