Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 12,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

