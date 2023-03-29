Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,908. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

