Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.59

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.35 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.05), with a volume of 44,708 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.02 million, a PE ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £2,573.20 ($3,161.57). Insiders own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

See Also

