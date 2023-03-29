GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,985.94

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.36 million and $1,985.94 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004587 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003134 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.