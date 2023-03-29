Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 13,587 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,661. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

