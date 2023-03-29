HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS remained flat at $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,489. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

