Head-To-Head Analysis: Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) and The Competition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -1.54% -69.28% 1.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.77 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.75 billion $6.30 million 24.02

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 590 887 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.92%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition rivals beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

