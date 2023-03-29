Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 286.3% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

HLOSF stock remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.55. Healios K.K. has a twelve month low of 14.55 and a twelve month high of 14.65.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

About Healios K.K.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.